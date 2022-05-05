Ask the Expert
Students at Emory University told to shelter in place

Police are responding to confirmed reports of an active shooter on the main campus of Emory...
Police are responding to confirmed reports of an active shooter on the main campus of Emory University in Atlanta.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Officials at Emory University are urgently telling students and staff to shelter in place amid reports of a possible armed suspect.

The university said in an email Monday that police are on scene at the nearby Druid Hills High School and that there may be an armed subject on Emory’s campus in Atlanta.

Earlier, Emory University said police were responding to an active shooter on campus. That message, initially posted on Twitter, was taken down. The school then said in a tweet that there was no active shooter.

No other information was immediately available.

