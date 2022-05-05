Ask the Expert
4 St. Joseph's Academy student-athletes sign letters of intent

The St. Joseph's Academy library was packed on Tuesday, May 3. Four Redsticker athletes signed letters of intent and moved on to the collegiate level.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Joseph’s Academy library was packed on Tuesday, May 3.

Four Redsticker athletes signed letters of intent and moved on to the collegiate level.

Kyla Hebert and Sophie Huffine are staying home. They both will be cheerleading at LSU.

Meanwhile, state champion Ava Richie will continue her track and field career at Texas A&M.

And, all-district volleyball team member Grace Toler is heading to Hammond, America with the Southeastern Lions.

