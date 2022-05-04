Woman accused of aggravated arson arrested after house fire on Sugar Mill Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to an arson investigation at a home on Sugar Mill Ave., according to a spokesman with the St. George Fire Protection District (SGFD).

Officials say just after 4 p.m. Sat., Feb. 26, firefighters with SGFD responded to a house fire in the 17500 block of Sugar Mill Ave.



Crews report they found smoke coming from the house when they first arrived. Flames were seen coming from the master bedroom and master bathroom.

Two individuals were home at the time of the fire, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses at the scene stated the fire may have been intentionally set.

A fire investigator was asked to conduct an investigation.

Investigators began to exam the scene and interview witnesses.

The investigation continued days after the fire and a suspect was identified.

Investigators report on March 4, 2022, an arrest warrant was obtained for Chloe Crandall for aggravated arson.

Investigators learned Crandall fled to Alexandria, La.

With the help of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, Crandall was arrested by Fire Marshal deputies on Mon., May 2 as a fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish.

On Wed., May 4, Crandall was transported back to Baton Rouge by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office where SGFD investigators booked Crandall into parish prison for one count of aggravated arson.

