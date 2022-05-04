WBRSO searching for faux parish worker
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of him recently staging as a parish worker.
The sheriff’s office reports that the man has yet to be identified.
Anyone with information about the man photographed or the vehicle pictured should message WBRSO at 225-382-5200 or message them on Facebook. Anyone who has had something similar happen to them should also contact WBRSO.
