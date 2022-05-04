Ask the Expert
WBRSO searching for faux parish worker

Have you seen this man?
Have you seen this man?(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of him recently staging as a parish worker.

Have you seen this man?
Have you seen this man?(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office reports that the man has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information about the man photographed or the vehicle pictured should message WBRSO at 225-382-5200 or message them on Facebook. Anyone who has had something similar happen to them should also contact WBRSO.

This truck is associated with the man WBRSO is searching for who is staging as a parish worker.
This truck is associated with the man WBRSO is searching for who is staging as a parish worker.(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

