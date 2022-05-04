Suspect accused of body slamming man on concrete arrested on attempted murder charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder after authorities say he body slammed a man on concrete, knocking him unconscious.

Brody Hurst was arrested and booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday, May 3.

According to arrest documents, on March 5, 2022 around 3 a.m., a victim stated Hurst showed up at an apartment complex located at 4005 Nicholson Drive.

The victim reported that he encountered Hurst after entering the security gate of the complex and that the pair were not on speaking terms.

Baton Rouge Police say the victim reported after entering the gate, Hurst grabbed the man by the neck and body slammed him onto the concrete, knocking him unconscious.

Cell phone footage captured some of the incident, police say.

A witness to the incident was interviewed by law enforcement on April 5.

The witness stated Hurst and the victim agreed to meet up to resolve issues between them.

The witness told police that a crowd of people, along with Hurst, could be seen inside of the security gate at the apartment complex.

Once the victim entered the security gate, the witness says Hurst grabbed the victim and slammed him to the ground. The witness went on to tell police Hurst began stomping the victim in the head and torso as he lay unconscious.

The witness also stated she had to pull Hurst off of the victim with the help of another person. The witness reportedly told Brody that she was calling police, causing Brody to stop and flee the scene.

Arrest documents detail the witness took the victim to a local hospital.

A bone in the victim’s face got broken and he suffered bleeding on the brain, reports say.

