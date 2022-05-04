Staying warmer than normal; storms likely early Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures come close to 90° Wednesday afternoon. Increasing humidity levels will certainly make it feel like the low 90°s even if the air temperature doesn’t quite make it. Make sure to take heat related precautions (hydration, loose fitting closes, sunscreen) for the foreseeable future.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 4 (WAFB)

We get a brief reprieve from the heat on Friday. Unfortunately it will be as a result of t-storms. We still need to fine tune the exact timing. Model forecasts show a wide time frame from 1 AM to 10 AM for the worst of the storms to arrive. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for a majority of the WAFB viewing area for Friday morning. Damaging wind is the main concern followed by hail. We can’t totally rule out a brief, stray tornado at this time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 4 (WAFB)

For now plan on widespread storms to impact the local area around sunrise Friday. Pockets of heavy rain could dump up to 2″ of rain in localized spots. Most will average around 0.50″ of rain. Rain amounts look manageable for the most part. A few lingering t-showers will remain in the Friday afternoon forecast as a weak cold front approaches.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 4 (WAFB)

The cold front will likely stall across the area into Saturday. This front will serve as a focus for a few iso’d t-showers through the day on Saturday. The front fizzles out as a ridge of high pressure builds Sunday.

The heat will crank up as the ridge builds next week. High pressure generally means a hot and dry forecast in May, and that is exactly what is on tap. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90°s each day next week. A disturbance on the outside edge of the ridge could help try and produce a few PM iso’d t-showers by the end of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 4 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.