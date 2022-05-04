State Fire Marshal Butch Browning retiring to accept new national position

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning is retiring to take on a new role — executive director of the National Association of State Fire Marshals.

On Tuesday, May 4, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the news of Browning’s retirement and acceptance of the new position, which become effective May 15.

At 14 years, Browning is the longest-serving state fire marshal in Louisiana’s history, according to the governor.

Gov. Edwards also announced State Fire Marshal Deputy Assistant Secretary Daniel H. Wallis as the new state fire marshal. Wallis previously served as deputy chief of the state mire marshal’s office.

“Butch has been a valued member of my cabinet, helping lead our state through some of the strongest hurricanes and severe weather on record. His expertise and knowledge were crucial to helping work with the business community as we navigated ways in which to keep communities safe during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. He and his team spent countless days including weekends working with and educating business owners. I will always be grateful for his service and dedication to our citizens and the men and women of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Not only has Butch provided tremendous service for our state during times of crisis, but he has extended a helping hand to other states when they have faced emergencies. His impressive work is known across the country, and I am certain that he will continue to be a great leader. I am pleased to welcome Dan Wallis as our new state fire marshal. Dan has the years of experience and proven track record that will benefit our state, and I have every confidence in his ability to lead this department.”

“This is a bittersweet day for me as I am so proud to look back on what this agency has become over the past 14 years, but also that I will not be as integral of a part of its bright future, though I will remain its strongest cheerleader from the sidelines. I want to thank Governor Edwards for allowing me to serve the citizens, specifically the fire and life safety industry. I look forward to using my 34 years of experience to not only promote the great work of Louisiana firefighters, but also to be a partner in national change as it relates to better safety, protection, and economic development. I hope that the dedicated men and women of this agency continue to be held to the utmost appreciation and gratitude for the great work that they do every single day and I am confident Dan Wallis will exceed the successes that we have brought about to this agency together.”

“It is an honor that the governor and the citizens of Louisiana have the confidence in me to continue the positive progression of this agency as its leader. I will work diligently with the men and women of the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Louisiana fire service and all other public and private partners of this agency, especially our esteemed law enforcement agencies, to provide progressive, efficient and accessible service to the people of this great state.”

To read Gov. Edwards’ official announcement, click HERE.

