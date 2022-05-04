Ask the Expert
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning retiring to accept new national position

Butch Browning
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning is retiring to take on a new role — executive director of the National Association of State Fire Marshals.

On Tuesday, May 4, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the news of Browning’s retirement and acceptance of the new position, which become effective May 15.

At 14 years, Browning is the longest-serving state fire marshal in Louisiana’s history, according to the governor.

Gov. Edwards also announced State Fire Marshal Deputy Assistant Secretary Daniel H. Wallis as the new state fire marshal. Wallis previously served as deputy chief of the state mire marshal’s office.

To read Gov. Edwards’ official announcement, click HERE.

