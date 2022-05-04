Memorial held for woman killed, after being hit by a car during a high-speed chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was an emotional gathering at Memorial Stadium Tuesday night, as 49-year-old Sherell Weston’s family and friends came together to remember her.

She was killed Saturday, April 30, after she was hit by a car during a high-speed chase.

RELATED STORY:

Family grieves as suspect accused of ramming car into their mother’s vehicle bonds out of jail

Police arrested Darrien Rogers, 22, on several charges, including manslaughter, on Saturday, April 30, and he was out on bond by Monday, May 2.

He’s accused of leading police on that massive chase, speeding more than 120 miles per hour through a red light, and crashing into Weston, which led to her death.

Balloons were released at 7:30 at the stadium to celebrate her life.

Weston would have turned 50 in June, and had a dream of opening her own funeral home

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.