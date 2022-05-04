Man pleads guilty to manslaughter, other charges in ex-wife’s death; sentenced to 26 years

WEST BATON ROUGE ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man pleaded guilty on Wednesday, May 4, to three charges, including manslaughter, in connection with the death of his ex-wife, according to court officials.

District Attorney Tony Clayton confirmed Gerald Pourciau Jr. pleaded guilty in West Baton Rouge Parish to manslaughter and two counts of obstruction in connection with the death of Mary Pourciau, 57. Gerald Pourciau Jr. was sentenced to 26 years for manslaughter and 20 years each on the two obstruction charges, with the sentences to run concurrently, according to Clayton.

Officials said Mary Pourciau was found dead at the couple’s home in March 2021. Gerald Pourciau was arrested in January 2022. His new wife, Christina Pourciau, was also arrested.

Christina Pourciau (West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

The arrests happened after the host of the podcast, “Real Life Real Crime,” looked into the case.

Clayton said Gerald Pourciau was initially booked on a charge of second-degree murder but took a plea deal that allowed him to plead guilty to manslaughter. He added the plea deal was offered with the consent of Mary Pourciau’s family.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.