Gov. Edwards, parish emergency management officials to hold news conference on 2022 hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane season is less than one month away, beginning June 1.

On Wed., May 4, Governor John Bel Edwards will be joined by members of his Cabinet for a news conference on hurricane preparedness.

The Governor is expected to give an update beginning at 11 a.m.

Officials say they plan to discuss preparedness basics for the public, in addition to discussing how COVID may impact hurricane season.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is also hosting a rehearsal of a concept drill as part of Hurricane Preparedness Week, which is May 1 to May 7.

