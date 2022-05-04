Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards, parish emergency management officials to hold news conference on 2022 hurricane season

(David J. Phillip | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane season is less than one month away, beginning June 1.

On Wed., May 4, Governor John Bel Edwards will be joined by members of his Cabinet for a news conference on hurricane preparedness.

The Governor is expected to give an update beginning at 11 a.m.

RELATED STORIES
Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 1-7
Ida retired from lists of hurricane names in the Atlantic

Officials say they plan to discuss preparedness basics for the public, in addition to discussing how COVID may impact hurricane season.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is also hosting a rehearsal of a concept drill as part of Hurricane Preparedness Week, which is May 1 to May 7.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

EKG
Repairing the repair: New mitral valve repairs hearts
The installation is located in the Law Center’s Ruth J. Hill Peters Civil Rights Room. It is in...
Check out the national civil rights augmented reality exhibit at the Southern University Law Center
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 4
First 90 degree days of 2022 ahead, storms by early Friday
La. bill that could prohibit the release of most mugshots draws mixed reactions
La. bill that could prohibit the release of most mugshots draws mixed reactions