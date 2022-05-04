First 90 degree days of 2022 ahead, storms by early Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure building in from the south will result in even warmer temperatures over the next couple of days.

Odds appear pretty good that many of us will see our first 90 degree days of 2022.

Given the expected warmth, a spotty shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out today or on Thursday, but most of us should remain dry.

That changes with the approach of a cold front by early Friday. Showers and t-storms are likely as a storm complex likely races to the southeast ahead of the front.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the potential for some strong to severe storms, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for much of our area through 7 a.m. Friday, and a Level 2/5 (slight) risk beyond 7 a.m. Friday. Damaging winds are the primary concern in any stronger storms, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

The main threat for rain appears to be focused in the morning hours on Friday, but with the actual cold front lagging a bit, isolated showers and t-storms could linger into the afternoon. With some returning sunshine during the afternoon, highs should reach the upper 80s for most.

Isolated showers and t-storms are possible into Saturday as another disturbance drops southward toward the northern Gulf Coast. The greatest threat for rain may stay a little east of metro Baton Rouge, but we’ll have to monitor trends.

Otherwise, heat returns over the weekend as highs climb to 90° or above on Saturday and Sunday.

A rather healthy ridge of high pressure will result in an extended run of unusually hot and mainly dry weather for most of next week. In fact, highs are currently expected to reach the low 90s each day. I’ve got the forecast dry through Wednesday, with perhaps some small rain chances returning late in the week.

