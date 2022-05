BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Protection District reported it is on the scene of a fire on Hoo Shoo Too Road that has forced the road to be closed in that area.

Officials said the structure fire is on Hoo Shoo Too near Hidden Meadows.

People are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were given.

