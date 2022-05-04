Ask the Expert
EBRSO looking for 2 car thieves

Authorities are searching for two people who allegedly stole a vehicle last April.
Authorities are searching for two people who allegedly stole a vehicle last April.(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for two people who allegedly stole a vehicle last April.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred at 8:30 a.m. on April 18, 2021, in the 200 block of Ester Drive.

Two unknown suspects reportedly entered the unlocked vehicle and drove off. Then, a few hours later, they abandoned it at a nearby gas station, according to EBRSO.

The sheriff’s office reports that detectives obtained footage of the suspects exiting the vehicle and entering the business.

Anyone with information about the two suspect’s whereabouts or their identities should contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5064 or (225)389-5000.

