Couple accused of causing 6-year-old’s death

Cameron Crump and Rebekah Hunt
Cameron Crump and Rebekah Hunt(East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A mom and step-father are behind bars in East Feliciana Parish after a 20th Judicial District grand jury indicted the couple this week on charges related to the shooting death of their 6-year-old son.

Blade Hunt
Blade Hunt(Dignity Memorial)

Blade Hunt, 6, died Monday, March 7.

On Monday, May 2, grand jurors charged Cameron Crump, 23, and Rebekah Hunt, 25, with negligent homicide, adding that the two committed homicide by criminal negligence that resulted in the child’s death, according to the bill of indictment.

Crump and Hunt were booked Tuesday evening into the East Feliciana Parish Prison.

If convicted, negligent homicide carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.

