City of Baton Rouge invites community to demonstration in honor of toddler killed by stray bullet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge is inviting the community to attend a peaceful demonstration in remembrance of Devin Page Jr., a toddler killed by a stray bullet last month as he lay in bed.

The Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the event, called Following the Light of Love: Restoring Hope, will be held from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Wed., May 4 at North Boulevard Town Square located at 222 North Boulevard.

The gathering will serve as a way to show support for Devin’s family as well as other families who have lost their loved ones to senseless violence.

THE INVESTIGATORS: Toddler marks 51st young person killed by gunfire in EBR since 2021

Memorial balloon release held for Devin Page Jr.

Devin Page Jr. had just started preschool, loved playing with his siblings, and loved his family.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.