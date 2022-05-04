Ask the Expert
City of Baton Rouge invites community to demonstration in honor of toddler killed by stray bullet

The gathering will serve as a way to show support for Devin’s family as well as other families who have lost their loved ones to senseless violence.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge is inviting the community to attend a peaceful demonstration in remembrance of Devin Page Jr., a toddler killed by a stray bullet last month as he lay in bed.

The Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the event, called Following the Light of Love: Restoring Hope, will be held from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Wed., May 4 at North Boulevard Town Square located at 222 North Boulevard.

Devin Page Jr. had just started preschool, loved playing with his siblings, and loved his family.

