Check out the national civil rights augmented reality exhibit at the Southern University Law Center

The installation is located in the Law Center’s Ruth J. Hill Peters Civil Rights Room. It is in the SULC Law Library until Friday, June 3.(Cali Hubbard)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center’s Louis A. Berry Institute for Civil Rights and Justice and PBS FRONTLINE have partnered to display an installment from the Un(re)solved project.

The installation is located in the Law Center’s Ruth J. Hill Peters Civil Rights Room. It is in the SULC Law Library until Friday, June 3.

Tours are available to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, 2-6 p.m. You will need your smartphone to view and participate in the exhibit.

Jasmine Hunter, the Director of External Affairs with the SULC said the Un(re)solved project is an unprecedented multiplatform investigation of civil rights era cold case murders. She said it tells a story of lives cut short. It also examines a federal effort to investigate more than 150 civil rights era cold cases.

To learn more and register for a tour, please visit www.sulc.edu/unresolved.

