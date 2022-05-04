1 dead in shooting in Tigerland neighborhood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a Tigerland neighborhood.

According to officials, they received a call around 9:00 p.m about a person shot on Bob Pettit Blvd.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and the coroner’s office had been notified.

Officials tell WAFB that at this time they are unsure where the incident occurred.

The investigation remains ongoing.

