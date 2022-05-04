BRPD investigating body found on North Harrells Ferry Road as homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on North Harrells Ferry Road as a homicide.

According to authorities, Robert Joe Samuel Dundy Jr. was found dead on Monday, May 2.

During the initial investigation, it was determined Dundy suffered from a gunshot wound.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.