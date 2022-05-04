Ask the Expert
BR police say 4 shootings last week likely connected

(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police said the shootings of four homeless men in the South Sherwood Forest area last week were likely committed by the same person.

The shootings of four homeless men in the South Sherwood Forest area last week were likely committed by the same person, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.(WAFB)

Three of the victims died. However, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said the department does not believe that person is going around “randomly shooting homeless people.”

Instead, he said, at this time, investigators believe the shooter knew each victim and had some sort of vendetta against them because of an incident all of them were previously involved in.

All of the killings happened on Friday, April 29, 2022. The victims who died included Nikko Haney,18; Jaylon Carlin, 23; and Ryan Priest, 38. The fourth victim, who has not been identified, remains in critical condition.

Police are still trying to find and identify the shooter. They ask anyone with information on who the shooter is to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

