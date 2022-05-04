Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Baton Rouge’s first Black city bus driver passes away

Clovis "Bam-Bam" Hayes
Clovis "Bam-Bam" Hayes(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clovis “Bam-Bam” Hayes, the first Black city bus driver in Baton Rouge, has passed away, according to his family.

Family members said it was with sadness and heavy hearts that they had to report Hayes died on Tuesday, May 3. He was 87 years old.

Hayes was the feature of a story done by WAFB in 2017 when CATS celebrated him long after his retirement.

RELATED: CATS celebrates first African American bus driver, now retired

The bus company asked him to learn to drive a bus after President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act in 1964. His first route was on Capitol Avenue, which is now Capitol Avenue and East Boulevard.

Hayes was president of the usher board at Beech Grove Baptist Church in Clinton and was always willing to help anyone in need of a ride or a good conversation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Chloe Crandall
Woman accused of aggravated arson arrested after house fire on Sugar Mill Ave.
Louisiana leaders want everyone to get ready now for hurricane season. The Governor's Office of...
GOHSEP holds drill in preparation for hurricane season
Cameron Crump and Rebekah Hunt
Couple accused of causing 6-year-old’s death
Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by other Louisiana officials for a news conference on...
Hurricane Preparedness News Conference