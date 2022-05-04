Baton Rouge’s first Black city bus driver passes away

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clovis “Bam-Bam” Hayes, the first Black city bus driver in Baton Rouge, has passed away, according to his family.

Family members said it was with sadness and heavy hearts that they had to report Hayes died on Tuesday, May 3. He was 87 years old.

Hayes was the feature of a story done by WAFB in 2017 when CATS celebrated him long after his retirement.

RELATED: CATS celebrates first African American bus driver, now retired

The bus company asked him to learn to drive a bus after President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act in 1964. His first route was on Capitol Avenue, which is now Capitol Avenue and East Boulevard.

Hayes was president of the usher board at Beech Grove Baptist Church in Clinton and was always willing to help anyone in need of a ride or a good conversation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.