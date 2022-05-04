Ask the Expert
1 dead, 1 hurt in Tigerland shooting, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting near LSU’s campus that left one person dead and another person hurt.

According to officials, they received a call around 9:00 p.m. Tues., May 3 about a person found dead in a parking lot located at 1194 Bob Pettit Boulevard in Tigerland, not far from Nicholson Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene they found an unidentified male victim suffering from gunshot injuries.

Police say a second victim, a 24-year-old female, was located at a hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. Her injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

