Trial over incorporation of St. George continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If St. George was to become its own city, organizers say they would want to remain part of East Baton Rouge’s sewage and consolidated garbage district.

On Monday, May 3, one civil engineer for the city-parish testified on their behalf, arguing that Baker, Central, and Zachary are tied to the city-parish’s systems for sewage, trash, water, debris removal, etc. through what’s called inter-government agreements.

He says St. George would need the same type of agreement to maintain the same level of service.

St. George organizers argue if EBR can enter agreements with municipalities in Zachary, Central, and Baker, then it can enter one with St. George as well.

It’s worth noting, however, that the engineer who testified says on Friday EBR will be issuing a new response management team for “ditch-digging,” but the request will not include Zachary, Central, and Baker.

A developer for Baton Rouge also testified Monday.

He said the optics of this break-up appear racially motivated and could discourage companies looking to do business here in the Capital area.

St. George’s team responded by asking if he had seen any plan or document that suggested racist intent from organizers. He responded by saying it didn’t matter if there was intent because certain areas were excluded in their proposed city map, and that was enough for him.

Things will likely pick up from there Tuesday.

