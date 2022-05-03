Ask the Expert
Town of St. Francisville featured in Southern Living magazine

By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 3, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Town of St. Francisville was featured in the May issue of the popular lifestyle magazine ‘Southern Living.’

Writer Jeanne Lions Davis describes the lure of St. Francisville to out-of-towners.

In the article, she says, “I, too, feel like a tourist because even though I currently live just an hour away, I have only recently moved back after being out of state for the past decade. I’m returning to this historic jewel with a more seasoned lens. It has always been regionally recognized as, to quote the lady at the gas station, “quaint as all get-out.” Founded in the early 1800s, the once-profitable port still touts many homes and structures from that era. With a population of fewer than 2,000 and an everyone-knows-your-mama energy, it has attracted weekenders and history buffs for years.”

Many local businesses and attractions are featured in the article.

Click here to read Southern Living’s article.

