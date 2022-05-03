Summer-like heat on the way, mainly dry through Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer-like warmth will take a hold of the area over the next several days as high pressure builds in from the south. Today shapes up to be similar to Monday, although we should see a little more in the way of sunshine. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s for most under partly cloudy skies.

Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, May 3. (WAFB)

Our first 90° days of 2022 could be on tap for Wednesday and Thursday as the warm-up continues. Mainly dry weather should also remain in place, although a spotty shower can’t be completely ruled out on Thursday. Overall, most Cinco de Mayo plans should stay dry, but rather warm, with evening temperatures starting out in the 80s and seeing a slow fall into the 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms could enter the picture by late Thursday night as a cold front approaches from the north. It looks as though showers and thunderstorms will be likely by Friday morning with the arrival of the front, with a strong storm or two not out of the question.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for much of our area late Thursday night into Friday morning. A Level 2/5 (slight) risk is posted for areas just northwest of metro Baton Rouge. It still looks as though most rain should be gone by Friday afternoon, leaving us with a mainly dry and warm evening for Live After Five.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday, May 5 through Friday, May 6. (WAFB)

Forecast for Live After Five Friday, May 6. (WAFB)

Hi-res euro model for Friday, May 6. (WAFB)

Question marks enter the forecast on Saturday as the front stalls nearby and some model guidance hints at a disturbance moving into the area from the north. For now, I’ve got low rain chances on Saturday, but we’ll have to monitor trends and may need to bump those up a bit in the days ahead. We’re more confident in drier weather arriving by Sunday, but the heat will also make a quick return as highs climb into the low 90s.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, May 3. (WAFB)

Hot and humid weather continues into next week, with small rain chances returning by next Wednesday and Thursday.

