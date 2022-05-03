Police search for woman accused of burglarizing business
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of burglarizing a business in April.
Investigators said Akeiriyon Mitchell, 23, is suspected of the crime. She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds.
She is wanted on one count of simple burglary.
Police added the burglary happened at a business on Main Street in Baker on April 16.
According to BPD, Mitchell has a lengthy and violent criminal history, including criminal acts committed with a firearm.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000, ext. 1.
