Police search for woman accused of burglarizing business

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of burglarizing a business in April.

Investigators said Akeiriyon Mitchell, 23, is suspected of the crime. She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds.

She is wanted on one count of simple burglary.

Police added the burglary happened at a business on Main Street in Baker on April 16.

According to BPD, Mitchell has a lengthy and violent criminal history, including criminal acts committed with a firearm.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000, ext. 1.

