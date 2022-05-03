Mother, daughter create family legacy of service at EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kawande Harris-Lane says she cannot stop smiling now that her daughter, Katrea Harris, has followed in her footsteps by graduating from the EBRSO Capitol Area Regional Training Academy.

“It was such a special moment, and I will never forget it. I’ve been to many CARTA graduations, but to see my daughter accomplishing this was truly amazing,” said Harris-Lane. “She always said she wanted to follow in my footsteps, and today I actually got to see it take place.”

The ceremony was held at Healing Place Church Tuesday morning, May 3, and it featured 47 students who represent 18 different agencies across the state. The grueling process includes 592 hours over 14 weeks where graduates learn law enforcement history, firearms use, legal and reporting writing, officer survival techniques, and physical training.

Harris-Lane has been with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for 15 years, and her daughter has worked for the agency for five, but today she officially became a sworn officer.

She says her daughter pushed past her personal challenges to become one of 14 female graduates in the class.

“She was diagnosed with Crohn’s and colitis at the age of 11, and she’s been in the hospital a total of 92 times. She overcame that because she wanted to be a cop. She didn’t have any special privileges and for her to do everything that’s required through the academy without a colon shows the endurance that she has,” said Harris-Lane.

The mother says when he daughter walked across the stage, it was a very emotional and surreal moment because it means that she set a worthy example for her to follow.

“It was shocking when she first came to me and stated that she wanted to do it and so when she got sworn in, it took me back because I thought, it’s amazing that my child is actually listening and she sees what I’m doing for the community, and it’s something that she wants to do as well,” Harris-Lane added.

When asked about the legacy of law enforcement that their family has now established, the veteran EBRSO deputy says she would not have it any other way.

“I have a 17-year-old son that’s graduating from high school this year and he’s already asking about it so I’m trying to keep this as something that we do. Law enforcement is our life,” she said.

