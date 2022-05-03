Mother and 6 children displaced after morning house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Eaton Street that displaced a mother and six children. Officials state that the house fire occurred around 9:30 a.m. and firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 9:55 a.m.

The mother and six children were living in the home but were not there at the time of the fire. The cause of this fire is undetermined and under investigation.

According to officials when they arrived on scene they found the fire had extended out to the front of the home. The fire then made it into the attic before firefighters could get it under control.

Fire damage was contained to the front bedroom, hall, and attic above. The remainder of the home received heavy smoke damage.

Red Cross was notified to assist the family.

