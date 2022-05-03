Monday night shooting on Gus Young Avenue injures 1 person

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that injured one person Monday night on Gus Young Avenue.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened around the 4600 block of Gus Young Avenue around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

Police said the victim’s injuries appear non-life-threatening at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.