Monday night shooting on Gus Young Avenue injures 1 person
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that injured one person Monday night on Gus Young Avenue.
According to BRPD, the shooting happened around the 4600 block of Gus Young Avenue around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, May 2.
Police said the victim’s injuries appear non-life-threatening at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
