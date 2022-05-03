Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Monday night shooting on Gus Young Avenue injures 1 person

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that injured one person Monday night on Gus Young Avenue.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened around the 4600 block of Gus Young Avenue around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

Police said the victim’s injuries appear non-life-threatening at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Family grieves, as suspect accused of ramming his car into their mother at 120 MPH bonds out of...
Family grieves, as suspect accused of ramming his car into their mother at 120 MPH bonds out of jail
Police group issues scathing letter about BRPD Chief Murphy Paul
The family of Sherell Weston is looking for an explanation after their mother's alleged killer...
Deadly crash suspect released on bond