LPSO continues to seek answers to missing Holden woman’s disappearance 14 years later

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - What happened to a missing 58-year-old woman from Livingston Parish continues to stump law enforcement 14 years after she disappeared.

On the 14th anniversary of her disappearance, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is once again asking for the public’s help in providing information about what happened to Barbara Blount.

“It has been 14 years, and we still don’t know what happened to Barbara Blount,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. “We continue to work with the Blount family and to follow new leads. But, we need your help.”

The sheriff says it’s frustrating.

“What happened to her? This is one of those cases that sticks with you. I think we all—including the family—just want answers, and we don’t intend to stop until we get some,” Sheriff Ard said.

Blount is described by officials as being a 5′7″ woman, weighing 150 pounds, and having brownish-grey hair and green eyes. The then 58-year-old woman would have just turned 72 at the end of March.

According to LPSO, Blount went missing mid-day on Friday, May 2, 2008, from her home located at 35580 Hwy. 1036 in Holden.

LPSO was reportedly alerted that evening.

The sheriff’s office reports that once on scene, deputies learned that there were no signs of forced entry, and the back door was open. There was no appearance of a robbery with valuables left in the home in plain view.

According to the sheriff’s office, pots were stacked on Blount’s kitchen floor, and they know she intended to clean that day.

The sheriff’s office reports that it appeared as though someone—possibly someone she knew—lured her from her residence.

According to LPSO, a torrential rainstorm hampered their efforts that day and the days that followed with the whole area being covered with water.

Authorities report that Blount’s vehicle was found parked on a hunting club road in a wooded area about a quarter-mile north of her home.

It rained so much that water covered the floorboard, according to the sheriff’s office.

LPSO reports that they canvassed the entire area, interviewing everyone with a possible connection to Blount.

They said law enforcement partners, including the Louisiana State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), helped them chase every lead, and volunteers helped them search the area, which included waterways and wooded areas.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

