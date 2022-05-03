Ask the Expert
LPSO arrests two for drug-related crimes in Denham Springs

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seized drugs and weapons in connection with a traffic stop on May 3, 2022.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seized drugs and weapons in connection with a traffic stop on May 3, 2022.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Authorities arrested two people and took illegal drugs off the street in Denham Springs Tuesday following an investigation initiated by a traffic stop.

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, criminal patrol initiated a traffic stop of a BMW for traffic violations in the 1700 stretch of SW Florida Avenue in Denham Springs on Tuesday, May 3. During the stop, the investigation led deputies to a home on Hazelnut Street.

The sheriff’s office reports that they received a search warrant for that home, which led to a second arrest and the discovery of several illegal substances, handguns, and cash.

Marvin Brown, 31, and Brittany Vessell, 34, were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

According to his arrest report, Brown was charged with creation/ production/ manufacture of schedule II; possession of schedule III drugs; minors/use CDS in presence; view outward or inward through windshield or window; equipment violation; false certificates; fake motor vehicle inspection sticker; driving under suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia; four counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS; one count of possession with intent to distribute schedule IV CDS; possession of a firearm with drugs; felon in possession of a firearm; and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

According to her arrest report, Vessell was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS; possession with intent to distribute schedule IV CDS; possession of schedule III drugs; possession of marijuana under 14 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; minor/ use of CDS in presence; and possession of a firearm with drugs.

