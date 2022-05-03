Ask the Expert
Judge rules on request to delay Dennis Perkins trial

Dennis Perkins
Dennis Perkins(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish judge Tuesday granted a motion to delay the upcoming trial for Dennis Perkins.

It is now set to begin on October 11, 2022.

In a motion filed last month, attorney Jarrett Ambeau, who represents Perkins, asked to delay the trial because he only recently got to review some of the evidence prosecutors have custody of in the nearly two-and-a-half year old case.

Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy, was set to go on trial on May 9, 2022 on charges of rape, child pornography, sexual battery, and video voyeurism. He also faces the rarely seen charge of “mingling harmful substances,” related to the allegedly laced desserts.

His former school teacher wife, Cynthia, pled guilty in the case earlier this year. She was sentenced to 41 years in prison and agreed to testify against Dennis.

Ambeau says there are a total of 317 videos and 2,601 photos that prosecutors have in their possession as part of the case. He claims he was not given access to some of those videos and photos until last month.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case. In his filing, Ambeau accuses that agency of “deliberately” failing to follow the Constitution and the defendant’s right to due process.

The Attorney’s General’s Office recently said it is looking “forward to holding Dennis Perkins accountable and getting justice for the victims.”

