Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

JACQUES TALK: Marie Ferdinand-Harris

Marie Ferdinand-Harris is one of the greats in LSU women’s basketball history.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Marie Ferdinand-Harris is one of the greats in LSU women’s basketball history.

During her time with the Lady Tigers from 1997-2001, Ferdinand-Harris was a Kodak All-American, while also being a finalist for the Naismith Award.

She was a WNBA first round draft pick in 2001 and named a league All-Star three times.

Ferdinand-Harris is married to former LSU baseball star Cedric Harris, an outfielder on the Tigers’ 1997 and 2000 national championship teams.

She talked about keeping the positive spirit and memory alive of her son, CJ, who died in an accident in April 2021 at the age of 14.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
WNBA to honor Brittney Griner with league-wide floor decals
JACQUES TALK: Marie Ferdinand-Harris
Ohio State guard Kateri Poole (5)
Tigers add Ohio State transfer Kateri Poole
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Saints reach agreement with former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu on 3-year deal