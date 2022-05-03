JACQUES TALK: Marie Ferdinand-Harris

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Marie Ferdinand-Harris is one of the greats in LSU women’s basketball history.

During her time with the Lady Tigers from 1997-2001, Ferdinand-Harris was a Kodak All-American, while also being a finalist for the Naismith Award.

She was a WNBA first round draft pick in 2001 and named a league All-Star three times.

Ferdinand-Harris is married to former LSU baseball star Cedric Harris, an outfielder on the Tigers’ 1997 and 2000 national championship teams.

She talked about keeping the positive spirit and memory alive of her son, CJ, who died in an accident in April 2021 at the age of 14.

