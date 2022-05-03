Highlighting Baton Rouge teachers and their impacts on Teacher Appreciation Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We can’t thank teachers and school staff in our part of the world enough.

Teacher Appreciation Day is Tuesday, May 3, and companies across the country are offering deals on freebies for food, clothing, and services.

Leaders with Teach225 said empowered educators are the key to achieving fair outcomes for Baton Rouge students.

On Tuesday, the Main Lobby is providing 15% off your entire purchase with a teacher ID. It will happen between 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At Curbside Burger, you can get a free small order of tater tots to purchase a burger with your teacher ID. Offer available 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

You can learn more about discounts for Teacher Appreciation Week here.

