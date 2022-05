BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out to a truck on fire near a hospital on Tuesday, May 3.

It happened on Essen Lane near Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.

A truck caught fire on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge on May 3, 2022.

It is unknown if there were any injuries as a result of the fire.

