Feeling like summer, except Friday when storms are likely

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Spring is apparently taking a hiatus locally as summer has arrived early, and the heat and humidity is going to be the main weather story for the rest of this week and into next week as well. Temperatures will be well above average for morning lows and afternoon highs. The normal low is the low 60°s and the lows in the next 10 days will average around 70°. Afternoon highs won’t be much better and should average in the low 80°s. The 10-day average will be low 90°s.

High temps over the next seven days through May, 9. (WAFB)

Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, May 3. (WAFB)

If you work outside be sure to stay hydrated and dress comfortably. Similarly, if you have extended outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to take heat-related precautions.

Friday will see a temporary break from the heat due to a likely rain chance. Unfortunately, we may have to contend with a few strong storms. A Marginal (1 out of 5) to a Slight (2 out of 5) Risk for severe weather is in place for the local area Friday morning as a storm system works through the area.

All forms of severe weather are possible with damaging wind being the primary concern. The majority of the rain Friday looks to occur during the mid to late morning hours with lingering showers into the afternoon. This will provide a few degrees of comfort Friday afternoon

Severe weather threat for Friday, May 6. (WAFB)

The relief is only temporary as highs return and stay in the 90°s by the weekend into most of next week. This is due in large part to a rapidly expanding ridge of high-pressure next week which will dominate much of the Eastern United States weather.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, May 3. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.