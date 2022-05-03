BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of 49-year-old Sherell Weston is looking for an explanation after their mother’s alleged killer was let out of jail on a $62,000 bond.

“And you deliberately, deliberately, purposefully, disregarded a direct command. And that was to stop,” said Sheretta Warren, the sister of the victim.

RELATED STORY:

Suspect arrested in fatal traffic crash on Scenic Highway, police say

Baton Rouge Police arrested Darrien Rogers on a number of charges including manslaughter Saturday, April 30, and he is out on bond.

He’s accused of leading police on a massive chase, including speeding more than 120 miles per hour through a red light and crashing into Weston, which led to her death.

The family tells WAFB, that Weston was a funeral director and would have turned 50 in June.

Now, the family is making burial plans themselves for their loved one.

“I don’t want no slap on the wrist like I don’t, I don’t. Because my mama not coming back,” said Korea Elzy, the daughter of the victim.

Fighting to hold back tears, the family of Sherell Weston is in disbelief at her sudden and senseless death.

“But my mama was a good person and she didn’t deserve that. She didn’t deserve it,” said Elzy.

They say their mom was on her way home after a family gender reveal party.

And while traveling east on Fuqua Street, she was rammed by another car and thrown from her vehicle.

“You hit her so hard, where she was on the other side of her car. From sitting buckled in her car,” said Sheretta Warren, the sister of the victim.

Police say 22-year-old Darrien Rogers led authorities on a high-speed chase for miles.

According to investigators, they tried to stop him multiple times but he refused.

And according to police reports, he was speeding more than 120 miles per hour on Scenic Highway when he drove through a red light and hit Weston, killing her.

Family grieves, as suspect accused of ramming his car into their mother at 120 MPH bonds out of jail (WAFB)

“S-T-O-P. Stop. You know what stop means? Shut it down, move no longer, stay right where you at in place. You didn’t, and now my brothers are suffering, my mother is suffering, my entire family is suffering, because you did not stop,” said Warren.

A video obtained by WAFB shows the moment Rogers was taken into custody seconds after the deadly crash happened.

A video obtained by WAFB, shows the moment Rogers was taken into custody seconds after the deadly crash happened. (WAFB)

“So he can go home and speak to mom, you can speak to your family, we don’t have that privilege anymore,” said Warren.

While the family continues to grieve and try to come to terms with their mother’s preventable death, now they want answers.

“Cause maw maw not here, because Mr. Rogers made a choice not to stop. He don’t understand what stop mean. And the judicial system told Mr. Rogers, I’m going to slap you on the wrist, $62,00. You ain’t never going to get in trouble no more. Go home to your family. And he going to do it again,” said Warren.

Darrien Rogers (Authorities)

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says they are still investigating whether Rogers was involved with the car stunts, that took place Saturday night across parts of the city.

“I’m not sure his exact involvement, but we do know that he engaged in the same type of reckless behavior while driving when our officers tried to stop him over to protect the public. And it’s unfortunate how that incident ended, you know we’re lifting the family up in prayers on that incident,” said Chief Paul.

Weston had a dream of opening her own funeral home, as she worked at Winnfield. The company posted this tribute to her on social media, saying their thoughts and prayers are with her family.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.