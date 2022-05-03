CRIME STOPPERS: LPSO arrests woman wanted on theft and forgery charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a woman wanted on felony theft and forgery charges.

Authorities said LSPO arrested Virginia Everhart after receiving an anonymous tip giving her location.

Detectives believe Everhart unlawfully forged about 40 check transactions from her employer, which totaled more than $28,000.

