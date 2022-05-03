Ask the Expert
CRIME STOPPERS: LPSO arrests woman wanted on theft and forgery charges

BRPD is searching for a woman wanted on alleged theft charges.
BRPD is searching for a woman wanted on alleged theft charges.(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a woman wanted on felony theft and forgery charges.

Authorities said LSPO arrested Virginia Everhart after receiving an anonymous tip giving her location.

Detectives believe Everhart unlawfully forged about 40 check transactions from her employer, which totaled more than $28,000.

If you have information on any other cases being investigated, please call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously at www.crimestoppersbr.com.

