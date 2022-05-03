Boutique owner grateful for security video that captured alleged shoplifting

Ask the Expert
By Breanne Bizette
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One store owner says she is grateful for putting up video cameras because lately several have been shoplifting.

A woman in a purple shirt is seen in a store’s security video sifting through the clothing racks. She appears to take a little girl’s smock dress off the rack and stuff it into her purse.

“She came in, was asking my employee if she could help her find birthday outfits for a birthday she was going to. So, my employee was helping her for a good 30 minutes,” explains Whitney Rogers who is the store owner of Cassandi’s Children’s Boutique.

Rogers says the video shows the woman filling her bag more than once, eventually leaving the store with more than $100 worth of clothes.

“She asked my employee to go to the back and get her a pair of shoes or a certain size. When she did that, my employee wasn’t out in the open, that’s when she took the stuff,” adds Rogers.

Rogers said the woman grabbed her goods and got out of the store. She thinks no one is watching, but cameras that were just installed the day before capture her every move.

“I have been told for months to get cameras because I have been, people have been stealing from me for a while,” says Rogers.

After calling the Living Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rogers posted her security video online. The woman’s family recognized her and returned the items. Rogers says she is no longer pursuing charges, but keeping the video up to remind others that if you steal you will get caught.

WAFB did reach out to Sherriff Jason Ard, who in a statement replied, “We do have our fair share of shoplifting, like everyone else. Store owners work well with LPSO. Because of that, we do make solid cases when they arise. It is still a safe place to shop. But, you can be part of the solution, if you notice suspicious activity, please report that to us.”

