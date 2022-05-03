Boiled Crawfish Cakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lucky leftovers from crawfish boils inspire a myriad of clever dishes. This spicy Louisiana riff on crab cakes strikes the perfect balance between filler and crawfish.

Lightly bound with soft breadcrumbs, cream, and cheese, these crawfish cakes cook up crisp and golden and tender on the inside. Serve up with Rémoulade Sauce or just a simple squeeze of lemon juice. Your mom will love it when celebrating her day!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound boiled and peeled crawfish tails

½ cup olive oil, divided

½ cup minced onions

½ cup minced celery

½ cup minced red bell peppers

½ cup minced yellow bell peppers

2 tsps minced garlic

¼ cup flour

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

2 cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs, divided

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

prepared white or Red Rémoulade Sauce

lemon wedges for serving

Method:

In the bowl of a food processor, coarsely chop crawfish tails. Set aside. In a sauté pan, heat ¼ cup of olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, and bell peppers and sauté for 2–3 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add minced garlic and sauté for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add chopped crawfish and sauté for an additional 2–3 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium-low and add flour and heavy whipping cream. Cook 2–3 minutes, stirring well to blend. Add ¼ cup bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese then season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Remove from heat and allow the mixture to cool slightly. When the mixture is cool enough to handle, form the crawfish mixture into 3-inch cakes, approximately ¾-inch thick, or to your desired size.

Coat cakes in remaining bread crumbs, shaking off excess. In a clean sauté pan, heat the remaining olive oil over medium heat. Working in batches, gently add cakes and sauté until golden brown on both sides, turning occasionally. Do not overcrowd the pan. Remove crawfish cakes from the pan and serve immediately with White or Red Rémoulade Sauce or a squeeze of lemon juice.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.