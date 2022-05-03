Ask the Expert
Advocates gather on steps of Louisiana State Capitol for Behavioral Health Day

Advocates gather on steps of Louisiana State Capitol for Behavioral Health Day
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A peer support specialist spoke out on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol for Behavioral Health Day on Tuesday, May 3.

Angéla Lorio is a long-time advocate at the state and national levels fighting for health care equity in all areas.

She spoke out about her role in connecting with those who are in a behavioral health crisis.

Other advocates spoke as well and there were various activities held for the event.

