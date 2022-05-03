Advocates gather on steps of Louisiana State Capitol for Behavioral Health Day
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A peer support specialist spoke out on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol for Behavioral Health Day on Tuesday, May 3.
Angéla Lorio is a long-time advocate at the state and national levels fighting for health care equity in all areas.
She spoke out about her role in connecting with those who are in a behavioral health crisis.
Other advocates spoke as well and there were various activities held for the event.
