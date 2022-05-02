Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

YOUR MONEY: Five best things to buy in May

Five best things to buy in may (Source: retailmenot.com)
Five best things to buy in may (Source: retailmenot.com)((Source: retailmenot.com))
By Liz Koh
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we begin a new month there are ways to save some money while shopping for the loved ones in your life, especially mom.

RetailMeNot’s shopping experts narrowed down the five best retail categories where you will save the most money.

The first way you can score some savings is by visiting fast-casual restaurants.

This month will give you quite a few opportunities to dine out. Maybe you want to take mom out for Mother’s Day, or perhaps you go out for a family lunch after your graduation ceremony or you may try to take advantage of Memorial Day food specials.

RetailMeNot says restaurants may try to entice diners by offering special summer menus, patio happy hours, brunch specials, and even buy-one-get-one offers. It recommends the best way to save on dining out in May is to take advantage of the bonus-gift-card specials that national chain restaurants offer.

These offers usually require you to buy a certain amount of gift cards (or spend a certain amount on food) and then you would get a free bonus gift card to use later. These bonus cards tend to range from $5 to $20 in value, depending on the offer.

They’re a great way to gift someone a celebratory meal or gift card and get a gift card to tuck away for yourself later. Believe it or not, you can save on flowers this month.

Check with your local florist to see if they are offering any specials for graduation or mothers day.

If your mother lives out of state take advantage of these offers. Proflowers and 1-800-flowers are offering 20 percent off with specific promo codes offered through RetailMeNot.

Pro tip - if you’re looking to save some money, consider having the flowers dropped off a couple of days before mothers day to save on the day-of delivery fee.

Next, you can save on some fine jewelry.

RetailMeNot says to check out retailers like Kay’s, Macy’s, and Kohls after Mother’s Day for the biggest savings.

Fourth on the list is baby retail items. As we approach Memorial Day you’ll start seeing more sales for baby clothes. The shopping experts say you can find sales as early as two weeks before Memorial Day.

Lastly, you can find average savings of up to 15 percent on home and garden items. Start doing your research for big-ticket home items like appliances and mattresses.

Three-day weekends like Memorial day are a great time to take advantage of appliance bundle deals and king-for-a-queen mattress sales. So if you’ve been “meaning to replace” your old mattress or fridge, Memorial Day weekend is the time to do it.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Your Money: Consider Travel Insurance
YOUR MONEY: Consider travel insurance and read the fine print
Your Money: Save money on your next grocery store trip
Prices are creeping up all over the store, but Consumer Reports has some tips to help you save...
Consumer Reports: Saving money at the grocery store