YOUR MONEY: Five best things to buy in May

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we begin a new month there are ways to save some money while shopping for the loved ones in your life, especially mom.

RetailMeNot’s shopping experts narrowed down the five best retail categories where you will save the most money.

The first way you can score some savings is by visiting fast-casual restaurants.

This month will give you quite a few opportunities to dine out. Maybe you want to take mom out for Mother’s Day, or perhaps you go out for a family lunch after your graduation ceremony or you may try to take advantage of Memorial Day food specials.

RetailMeNot says restaurants may try to entice diners by offering special summer menus, patio happy hours, brunch specials, and even buy-one-get-one offers. It recommends the best way to save on dining out in May is to take advantage of the bonus-gift-card specials that national chain restaurants offer.

These offers usually require you to buy a certain amount of gift cards (or spend a certain amount on food) and then you would get a free bonus gift card to use later. These bonus cards tend to range from $5 to $20 in value, depending on the offer.

They’re a great way to gift someone a celebratory meal or gift card and get a gift card to tuck away for yourself later. Believe it or not, you can save on flowers this month.

Check with your local florist to see if they are offering any specials for graduation or mothers day.

If your mother lives out of state take advantage of these offers. Proflowers and 1-800-flowers are offering 20 percent off with specific promo codes offered through RetailMeNot.

Pro tip - if you’re looking to save some money, consider having the flowers dropped off a couple of days before mothers day to save on the day-of delivery fee.

Next, you can save on some fine jewelry.

RetailMeNot says to check out retailers like Kay’s, Macy’s, and Kohls after Mother’s Day for the biggest savings.

Fourth on the list is baby retail items. As we approach Memorial Day you’ll start seeing more sales for baby clothes. The shopping experts say you can find sales as early as two weeks before Memorial Day.

Lastly, you can find average savings of up to 15 percent on home and garden items. Start doing your research for big-ticket home items like appliances and mattresses.

Three-day weekends like Memorial day are a great time to take advantage of appliance bundle deals and king-for-a-queen mattress sales. So if you’ve been “meaning to replace” your old mattress or fridge, Memorial Day weekend is the time to do it.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.