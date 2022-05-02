WAFB will be off air briefly Monday and Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB will be off the air briefly on Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3 from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. We will be back on the air for the Young & the Restless.

Those that receive WAFB over an antenna, Dish, or DirecTV will be affected by this outage. This will NOT affect Cox customers and any streaming devices.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.