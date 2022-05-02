Ask the Expert
WAFB will be off air briefly Monday and Tuesday

Television
Television(Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB will be off the air briefly on Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3 from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. We will be back on the air for the Young & the Restless.

Those that receive WAFB over an antenna, Dish, or DirecTV will be affected by this outage. This will NOT affect Cox customers and any streaming devices.

