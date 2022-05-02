Ask the Expert
REPORT: Saints expected to sign former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu is returning home as he is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mathieu, played at high school football at St. Augustine and then stared as one of the top defensive backs in the country for the LSU Tigers from 2010-2011. The former Tiger was named the 2011 Chuck Bednarik Award winner which is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football. He was also named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was a consensus All-American in 2011.

A native of New Orleans, Mathieu was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals and he has had a great career winning Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs and was named a three-time First Team All-Pro in 2015, 2019 and 2020, he was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2019.

In his nine years in the NFL, he has started 120 games, totaling 610 total tackles, with 524 solo tackles, 10 sacks, 41 tackles-for-loss, and 26 interceptions.

