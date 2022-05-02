Ask the Expert
Police investigating Tiger Stadium stabbing prior to Garth concert

LSU Police Department
LSU Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU police are investigating a stabbing inside Tiger Stadium that occurred just hours before the start of Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert.

The victim, a female, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, investigators said.

Investigators said the stabbing happened during a fight between two concession workers. The concession worker who reportedly stabbed the other worker fled the scene.

LSU police are still investigating the case and have not made any arrests.

The university sent out an emergency alert at 4:01 p.m. Saturday warning students that officers were investigating an altercation and asking them to “remain vigilant.

”The university sent out another alert just after 5 p.m., saying that police no longer believed there was an “ongoing threat.”

