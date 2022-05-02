Ask the Expert
Police group issues scathing letter about BRPD Chief Murphy Paul

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The International Union of Police Associations is calling on Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul to make major performance changes or step down.

In a scathing letter released Monday, May 2, the union said crime in Baton Rouge is “out of control,” citing more than 35 murders in the city since the start of the year.

Calling Paul “completely out of his depth,” the union claims he seldom meets with his street officers and does not seek their input about how to address the violence. “Chief Paul responds to any criticism of his decisions or leadership through harsh punitive measures that are directed at anyone who questions or comments on his edicts,” the group’s letter said. “He employs internal investigations as a weapon to silence his officers.”

Many police departments across the country are experiencing staffing shortages. The union says the Baton Rouge Police Department is currently down 115 officers. The group claims Chief Paul should work to convince EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Metro Council for pay increases to help retain and recruit officers.

“Chief Paul should be working hard instead of issuing unfair discipline and forcing officers to leave. It is far past time that Chief Murphy Paul take responsibility, address his failures, solicit and encourage input from his rank and file officers, and persuade the mayor and the Metro Council to act. If he is unwilling or unable, Chief Paul should step down and let a more qualified chief of police take the reins.”

CLICK HERE to read the full letter.

Broome hired Paul as police chief in January 2018. Prior to that, he worked with Louisiana State Police.

Chief Paul did not immediately respond to a WAFB’s request for a response for this report.

