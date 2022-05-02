Pet rescue hosting adoption event, puppy social in Denham Springs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana is hosting a Pup Up Ice Cream Social event next weekend.

The event will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Le Chien Brewery, which is located at 101 S. Hummel, Denham Springs.

Rescue Rehome Repeat will be onsite doing pet adoptions. For adoption information, call (225)788-6940.

To fill out a pre-adoption form for Nova, who was featured on 9News at 10, click HERE.

This event is sponsored by Off the Chain Pet Grooming and Urban Hound BR.

