Parents indicted for murder in case of woman’s body found on couch with feces around it

A grand jury will now decide whether or not to charge the parents of a 36-year-old disabled woman who was found dead lying in filthy conditions.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury has found enough evidence for the parents of a woman who died in their home to stand trial for murder.

The parents are now facing a charge of second-degree murder. A trial date has not been set.

Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham III, the coroner in East Feliciana Parish, said Lacey Fletcher, 36, of Slaughter, died at her parents’ home on Jan. 3.

Bickham said Fletcher was found lying dead on a 1960s-style sofa, with urine and feces everywhere around her.

More to come.

