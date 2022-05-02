Parents indicted for murder in case of woman’s body found on couch with feces around it

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury has found enough evidence for the parents of a woman who died in their home to stand trial for murder.

The parents are now facing a charge of second-degree murder. A trial date has not been set.

Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham III, the coroner in East Feliciana Parish, said Lacey Fletcher, 36, of Slaughter, died at her parents’ home on Jan. 3.

RELATED: Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it

Bickham said Fletcher was found lying dead on a 1960s-style sofa, with urine and feces everywhere around her.

More to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.