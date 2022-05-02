Ask the Expert
NOPD recovers body from Mississippi River near Bywater

By Ken Daley
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A police dive team recovered a dead body spotted Monday morning (May 2) in the Mississippi River near the Bywater area.

Initial reports from the scene near the Crescent Park bridge at Piety and Chartres streets indicated the body appeared to be that of a male who had been submerged for some time.

“NOPD is responding to a call of an unclassified death on the Mississippi River near Piety Street,” the department told Fox 8. “Initial reports show a body of a deceased individual was located in the river. NOPD and Harbor Police are currently working to recover the victim.”

The body, tangled in wood debris near the abandoned Piety Wharf, was recovered from the water around 11:10 a.m. The corpse was not accessible from shore, but was recovered by an NOPD dive team and Harbor Police patrol boat that were dispatched to the scene, after the U.S. Coast Guard said it did not have a boat crew immediately available.

New Orleans police were working Monday (May 2) to recover a dead body tangled in wood debris from the Mississippi River.(WVUE-Fox 8)

“We can confirm that Coast Guard assistance was requested by the NOPD, but we did not launch an asset,” a USCG spokesman told Fox 8.

There was no immediate indication from authorities that the body found Monday will be identified as one of the three children missing since entering the river from the West Bank near the Crescent City Connection bridge on April 23.

“Any official identification of the victim in this incident would come from the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family,” the NOPD said.

