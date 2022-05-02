Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

No. 22 LSU gets huge series win on walk-off HR against No. 14 Georgia

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (29-14, 12-9 SEC) picked up a huge series win over the weekend as they took down No. 14 Georgia (30-14, 12-9 SEC) on a walk-off home run by second baseman Cade Doughty in the bottom of the ninth inning. Doughty’s walk-off home run was his second walk-off hit of the season and the Tigers’ third of the season.

RELATED: No. 22 LSU powers past No. 14 Georgia to take series opener

The Tigers were led offensively by sophomore phenom Dylan Crews who was 2-for-5 at the plate with both hits being solo home runs, the first giving LSU their first lead of the game in the bottom of the first and the second in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 2-2.

The Bulldogs broke the 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI sac-fly to left field to give them a 3-2 lead. LSU entered the bottom of the ninth inning down one run and no outs and then Doughty hit a no-doubter to left field to give the Tigers the win.

The Tigers return to action on Tuesday, May 3 against Nicholls State at 6:30 p.m. from Alex Box Stadium.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Saints expected to sign former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu
LSU defensive end Andre Anthony (3)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU DE Andre Anthony selected by Bucs in 7th round
Southern offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (78)
2022 NFL Draft: Southern and White Castle OL Ja’Tyre Carter selected by Bears in 7th round
LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines (57)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU OL Chasen Hines picked by Patriots in 6th round