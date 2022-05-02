Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Nick Tullier listed in critical condition; family asks for prayers

Nick Tullier (Photo from 2019)
Nick Tullier (Photo from 2019)(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Former East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy Nick Tullier, who was badly injured in a shooting in 2016, is listed in critical condition, according to family members.

The family is asking for everyone to pray for Tullier.

Three other law enforcement officers: Montrell Jackson, Brad Garafola, and Matthew Gerald were killed in the ambush attack on July 17, 2016.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Forecast for the remainder of Monday, May 2.
Hot start to May
Five best things to buy in may (Source: retailmenot.com)
YOUR MONEY: Five best things to buy in May
Attorney and ex-LSU baseball player Jordan Faircloth officially filed paperwork this morning,...
Faircloth officially files for hand recount of Saturday’s close election
Nicholas Dimm
Man accused of stealing safe from home, burying money